Dylan Hunt, 24, of Prospect Place in Pembroke Dock, had previously admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, as well as possessing cannabis.

He was caught on December 30 last year in Pembroke Dock.

Hunt was jailed for two years at Swansea Crown Court on February 13.

The Crown Prosecution Service sought a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing to recover some of the profits Hunt had made from supplying cocaine.

It was determined by the court that Hunt had profited to the sum of £25,370.75 from selling cocaine.

However, a POCA hearing heard that he would only have to pay back a nominal fee of £1.