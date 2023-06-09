Reports of fallen stone work earlier this week, promoted a temporary closure for inspection and necessary repairs to be established by the local authority.

"Narberth Castle is closed while safety checks are carried out," confirmed a council spokesperson on Friday, 9 June.

"A dangerous structure report was filed with building control earlier this week after fallen stone work was found on the ground and inspection carried out.

"To protect the safety of pedestrians and members of the public the area has been closed temporarily.

"The level of repairs required will be established by the Local Authority conservation officer and structural engineer, before the castle is made safe and re-opened as soon as practically possible.

"Officers will consult with Cadw before any repairs commence."

Head of Planning Nicola Gandy said: “Officers are assessing the areas of fallen stone at Narberth Castle and the site will remain closed for safety while this is carried out.

“Once the Castle is made safe it will be reopened to the public.”