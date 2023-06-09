This week national newspapers The Guardian and The Observer named the popular Cardigan cafe as the seventh best place in the UK to enjoy breakfast.

To put Crwst's accolade into perspective, a total of 32 cafes and restaurants were listed, with Claridge's of London coming in last position.

“Brunch is the ticket at this bright, trendy Cardigan craft bakery,” read the Guardian's review.

“The full Welsh Brekkie includes Crwst’s signature beans and cockles and laverbread gratin, the halloumi is made locally and the blow-out Sausage and Egg McDoughnut is filled with melted cheese’.

The announcement is being celebrated by Crwst owners, Catrin and Osian Jones.

“This is exciting news,” they commented on a social media post.

“Thank you to all our ‘Crwstomers’ for the support they’ve given us over the years. We wouldn’t be where we are today without you and our amazing Crwst team.”

Crwst, on Priory Street, Cardigan (Image: Google Street View)

Osian and Catrin made the brave move to open their stunning café and restaurant when they began following the Wales football team’s run to the Euro semi-finals in 2016.

Osian, who is a trained chef, had been planning the venture a year or so before moving back to his childhood home in Blaenffos, after spending several years working at some of Cardiff’s top restaurants.

Once he was home, he began baking artisan bread and delicious cake creations and began attending the weekly market in Cardigan along with supplying six local shops.

“The amazing loyal support of both locals and tourists has been crucial to our success,” they said.

“Little did we think that 12 months after following the Wales football team, we’d be delivering Crwst doughnts from our café and bakery to that very same football team."

In 2017 the couple began redesigning a former garage in Priory Street, Cardigan, and after five months of hard graft and total dedication, in April 2018 Crwst opened its doors serving brunch, bread, bakes and coffee.

Within a few months the increase in demand paved the way to establishing a separate location for the bakery, which gave the bakers plenty of space to work their magic.

The award-winning Crwst is open seven days a week, from 10am.