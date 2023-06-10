Jesse Nicholson had been made the subject of a restraining order issued on March 27, which prevented him from acting in an anti-social manner, or obstructing or running in front of moving vehicles.

Less than a month later – on April 26 – an off-duty police officer noticed Nicholson standing in the middle of Upper Park Road swearing at oncoming cars.

“The defendant was actively trying to jump in front of vehicles,” the prosecution said.

“The defendant then directed his language and actions towards a group of school children.”

The off-duty officer confronted Nicholson – who he described as “clearly intoxicated” – and the defendant became aggressive.

The officer, and two nearby special constables, restrained Nicholson.

During this, one of the special constables was kicked in the back, while the other was kicked in the back of the knee, As leg restraints were put on the defendant, he kicked one of the special constables in the leg.

Nicholson, 44, of Queensfield in Tenby, has seven previous convictions for 16 offences.

Ashanti-Jade Walton, defending, said Nicholson had a clean record prior to a family bereavement in 2022. This had led to a “vicious cycle” of issues with alcohol and offending, she said.

“It’s fair to say he imploded,” she said. “Alcohol was at the heart of his offending.”

Ms Walton said Nicholson was now sober following his period in custody, which had “allowed some form of clarity”.

The court heard Nicholson had previously suffered a brain injury following an accident at work.

Judge Catherine Richards sentenced Nicholson to a total of eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

This included six months for breaching the restraining order, and two months each, running concurrently to each other, for assaulting an emergency worker.

Nicholson must complete 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, and an alcohol abstinence monitoring requirement for 90 days.