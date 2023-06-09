A police investigation has been launched after a man was left injured in a potential assault in Pembroke Dock.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to Water Street at around 12.15am this morning (Friday, June 9), where it was reported a man had sustained injuries and alleged he had been assaulted.
"The man, who is in his 30s had a cut to his head, which is not believed to be life changing or threatening," said a police spokesperson.
"It is not known if the incident took place in Water Street, or in another location.
"Anyone who has information that could help us with this investigation is asked to contact us.
Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted online, via email or by calling 101.
🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk
📞 | 101
Quote reference: 23000496479
You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here