Dyfed-Powys Police officers were called to Water Street at around 12.15am this morning (Friday, June 9), where it was reported a man had sustained injuries and alleged he had been assaulted.

"The man, who is in his 30s had a cut to his head, which is not believed to be life changing or threatening," said a police spokesperson.

"It is not known if the incident took place in Water Street, or in another location.

"Anyone who has information that could help us with this investigation is asked to contact us.

Dyfed-Powys Police can be contacted online, via email or by calling 101.

🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline

📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk

📞 | 101

Quote reference: 23000496479

You can also get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.