The former professional footballer who was crowned Queen of the Jungle in last November’s ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ was spotted in the Gellifawr Woodland retreat, which is just a few miles away from Newport, to celebrate the wedding of Jemma and Ellena.

When she was asked to take part in ‘I’m a Celebrity’, Jill was quoted as saying she felt as if she had ‘a bit of imposter sydrome’.

“But it was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down," she said.

Jill Scott in 'I'm a Celebrity' (Image: Newsquest)

Her appearance was warmly welcomed by wedding guests as well as the staff at the popular north Pembrokeshire wedding venue.

"We hope she had the best day celebrating Jemma and Ellena’s special day here at the Gellifawr Woodland Retreat and we hope to welcome her back in the future,” commented a Gellifawr spokesperson on social media.

Born in Sunderland in 1987, Jill Scott started her senior career with Sunderland Women at the age of just 18, back in 2005.

Standing at 5’11”, she was nicknamed ‘Crouchy’ after the male international footballer Peter Crouch, who is 6’5”.

The midfielder star went on to join Everton Ladies in July 2006 before joining Manchester City on a two year deal.

In January 2021, Jill returned to Everton on loan for the remainder of the season, before moving to Aston Villa on loan.

She has also played for England and has played over 150 games for her home country, even being appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2020 New Year Honours for services to women's football.

In 2008 she was voted FA Players’ Player of the Year and in 2011 FA International Player of the Year while the FIFA technical report into the 2011 Women's World Cup described Scott as one of England's four outstanding players.

"She’s an energetic, ball-winning midfielder who organises the team well, works hard at both ends of the pitch and can change her team's angle of attack."

On 23 August 2022, Jill announced her retirement from professional football.

She is engaged to former Lionesses player, Rachel Unitt's sister Shelly, after she popped the question in March 2020.

The Gellifawr Woodland Retreat is situated with the Pembrokeshire National Park and covers 12 acres of landscaped gardens, ponds and, of course, mature woodland. It has been beautifully tailored for weddings with its spectacular outdoor spaces and some sensitively restored buildings.