The Ascona Crossways Service Station in Neyland is to remain closed for the rest of June following the announcement that a ‘comprehensive revamp’ is currently taking place on the forecourt.
The petrol and diesel pumps stopped serving fuel on Monday of this week (June 5) and won’t reopen until Friday, July 7.
The closure doesn’t affect the Nisa convenience store and Greggs bakery which will both continue trading from the garage as normal. The car wash and jet wash will also remain open.
The revamp consists of a total refurbishment of the forecourt, including a total relining of the fuel tanks and the installation of new fuel dispensers.
The closest Acona filling station to Neyland is at the Green Garage Service Station and Ascona Fish Bar in Pembroke.
