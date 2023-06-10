His visit was to discuss and examine ways in which Haverfordwest can be regenerated, particularly in relation to the considerable challenges which the hospitality sector is currently facing.

“It’s always great to support a new business when it opens in Pembrokeshire and the new restaurant and bar at Forbidden Florist is no exception,” he said.

“This really is a fabulous addition to Haverfordwest and it’s great to see an investment such as this as well as jobs being created in the town.”

Paul Davies (right), meets Mark Edwards at the Forbidden Florist in Haverfordwest (Image: Paul Davies MS)

Paul Davies, who is the Senedd Member for Preseli Pembrokesire, spent some time with Forbidden Florist owner Mark Edwards and was given a tour of the site before sitting down to discuss regeneration options for Haverfordwest.

“Supporting small businesses like this is vital to keeping our town centres viable for the future,” added Mr Davies.

"As a result I’d highly encourage everyone to visit when they’re in the area.

"Mark and his team must be congratulated on creating such a sylish and vibrant space and I look forward to seeing the business continue to flourish in the future.”

Forbidden Florist opened its doors in January of this year after being carefully tailored around an independent luxury cocktail bar and restaurant overlooking the River Cleddau on Quay Street.

Its glass roof opens up to facilitate an open restaurant which accommodates 20 covers inside with an additional 40 outside.

Cocktails are created using Forbidden Florists' own infusions and mixology techniques and include the spiced banana espresso, breakfast martini, house bloody Mary and the raspberry martini fizz.

The opening of this unique venue was two years in the making, thanks to the dedication and focus of Mark and his family Angela, Leon and Esther.

“This is a place where office workers, local residents and visitors can enjoy great quality food and beverages served with world class hospitality,” commented Leon following the restaurant’s opening earlier this year.

“ This is the town we are from, and it’s wonderful to be able to offer something like this to help with its future regeneration.

"Working on this project has been a fantastic experience and has enabled us to offer the people of Pembrokeshire something completely different and truly unique."