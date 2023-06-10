Dyfed-Powys Police are reporting major traffic delays at Johnston near Haverfordwest after a vehicle was reported to have broken down near to the BP Garage.
Confirmation of the break down was reported at around 10.45am this morning (Saturday, June 10).
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
