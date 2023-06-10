Now Campbell’s achievements, plus those of many other racing drivers who set new records in the early 20th century, are being recognised at the recently opened Museum of Land and Speed at Pendine.

Visitors can get hands-on experience as they discover the science of the sand and journey through interactive displays from JG Parry-Thomas and his legendary car, Babs.

Parry-Thomas decisively broke the 150mph barrier, but once again Campbell raised the record to 174.22mph in February 1927 when he drove his second Blue Bird.

Sadly on March 3, 1927, Parry-Thomas returned to Pendine to attempt to beat Campbell’s record. But on his final run, when he was travelling at around 170mph, the exposed drive chain broke which partially decapitated him.

Babs went out of control, rolled over, and Parry-Thomas was the first driver to be killed during a world land speed record attempt. This was the final world land speed record attempt made at Pendine Sands.

At the museum visitors will get the chance to feel the thrill of racing, hear the engine’s roar and feel the wind rushing over their facesand but can also explore a special exhibition designed in collaboration with the University of Wales Trinity Saint David students, exploring transport ideas of the future.

This fun and sustainable museum is part of the CofGâr family which forms Carmarthenshire County Council’s museums and arts service.

The Pendine Tourism Attractor also includes ‘Caban’ accommodation which is an accessible and sustainably built 14 room, 43 bed accommodation, which hosts a restaurant catering to walking holidays and outdoor sports adventure market as well as those seeking a coastal experience.

A 10-berth motorhome facility, which will be developed by Pendine Community Council, is also included in the wider master plan.

“The Museum of Land Speed is now officially open and we can’t wait to welcome visitors over the summer months and beyond,” commented Carmarthenshire County Councillor Gareth John.

“Carmarthenshire County Council has worked with the Welsh Government and other key stakeholders to deliver the Tourism Attractor here in Pendine and it’s an excellent facility, which will enhance Pendine’s reputation as an all-year-round, day-and-stay destination for visitors.”

The Attractor is expected to generate around £3m per annum to the regional economy.

It is open every day between 10am and 5pm however between June 4 and July 21 it will be open Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm.