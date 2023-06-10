Prior to the covid pandemic, teachers were seeing a gradual rise in attendance levels. In 2018/19 the overall absenteeism figures throughout the year stood at 5.7 per cent.

But provisional data for the 2022/23 school year shows that this could have escalated to 10.5 per cent.

Persistent absence for children eligible for free school meals has more than doubled from 8.4 per cent to 18.8 per cent.

Now the Minister for Education and Welsh Language, Jeremy Miles, is urging for ‘a national effort’ to support the one in five children who regularly miss school.

“Attendance figures haven’t recovered since the pandemic in the way we would have hoped,” he said.

“As a result, it needs a national effort to tackle the ongoing attendance issue and it must be seen as a national priority.

“ We know there are a range of reasons for learner absences which has been further exacerbated over the last two years.

“There is a well-established link between attendance, attainment and wellbeing. So my priority, above all else, is to ensure that every young person has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

"And tackling learner absence is key to this.”

To help address the issue, new draft guidance has now been published entitled ‘Belonging, engaging and participating’ which aims to support schools, pupil referral units and local authorities.

The consultation seeks views on the current definition of ‘persistent’ absence and will review whether lowering the threshold for intervention wouldoffer an improved support for families.

The consultation will run until July 20th.