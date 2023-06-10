The Met Office previously issued a yellow weather warning for Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 with thunderstorms and possible flooding predicted in some parts of Wales including Pembrokeshire.

The thunderstorm warning for today has been extended by over an hour and will now be in place from 2pm to 10.30pm.

The yellow weather warning remains in place from midday to 9pm tomorrow (June 11).

The Met Office said: "While some places will be largely dry, thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail are likely to develop in places on Sunday afternoon."

The storms could result in flooding and/or power outages.

Yellow thunderstorm warnings for this weekend have been updated.



Yellow weather warning updated



Thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales

Saturday 1400 – 2230





— Met Office (@metoffice) June 10, 2023

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the thunderstorm warning

The thunderstorm warnings issued by the Met Office are set to impact all of Wales:

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

What to expect from the Met Office thunderstorm warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said thunderstorms, heavy rain and hail are likely through Wales including in Pembrokeshire on both Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

There is a small chance of flooding and as a result, there is also the likelihood of some train and bus services being cancelled or delayed.

Driving conditions are also set to be affected by the thunderstorms and sudden flooding could result in some road closures.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts.

Yellow Weather Warnings have been issued for thunderstorms for the weekend, as a plume of warm air will raise temperatures and increase the risk of thundery showers.



— Met Office (@metoffice) June 9, 2023

A Met Office spokesperson added: "High temperatures across parts of England and Wales on Saturday (and Sunday) are expected to trigger a scattering of showers and thunderstorms, perhaps with the focus towards the west of the warning area.

"Some of these storms could produce torrential downpours, bringing 30-40 mm in an hour, while one or two spots affected by multiple showers could see in excess of 60 mm across a few hours.

"Hail, strong gusts of wind, and lightning will be possible additional hazards.

"Despite this, some places in the warning area will remain dry, or see little rain, due to the scattered nature of the heaviest showers."