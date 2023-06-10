During the last 12 months, the RSPCA has taken a total of 1,798 calls relating to all species of animals that had become tangled. And 105 of those calls were from Wales.

Sadly the problem shows no sign of abating.

Last month, an RSPCA rescue team was called to an incident following a call from a concerned member of the public who had seen a gull becoming trapped by roof netting.

In the past 12 months, a total of 167 foxes and 62 hedgehogs were reported trapped.

And at this time of year the number looks set to rise even further as many young, inexperienced and curious animals venture out for the first time.

“In just one single week in April, our records show that 11 fox cubs had become caught in nets,” said an RSPCA spokesperson.

“Thankfully ten of the cubs were rescued unharmed but one of them sadly died as a result."

RSPCA inspector Christine McNeil was recently called to a property in Newport after a pigeon had become trapped when roof netting become entangled around its leg.

In other incident, a fire rescue team had to be called to assist a gull caught on a three-storey building. Sadly the gull had to be humanely put to sleep after fracturing its wing during the struggle.

But it’s not just roof netting that is causing the problem.

Football goal netting is also a considerable problem for many mammals with the result that people are being urged to put their nets away after use.

“It’s really important that people understand how lethal netting can be, particularly when the curiosity of young animals gets them into potentially deadly situations,” said RSPCA scientific officer Evie Button.

“We’re urging the public to help spread the message, put sports netting away after use and never leave it unmonitored, particularly overnight.

"Wildlife is under threat in Wales and beyond – but we all have the power to change that. Together, we can ensure that more animals thrive."