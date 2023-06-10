Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in Pembroke Dock town centre in the early hours of yesterday morning (Friday, June 9).
Officers were called to a property in Water Street at around 12.15am where they found a man who had sustained head injuries. The man told officers that he had been assaulted.
“He is in his 30s and he had a cut to his head which is not believed to be life-changing nor threatening,” Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed in a statement.
It remains unclear whether the incident took place in Water Street or in another location.
If anyone has any information that can assist police with their enquiries, they’re asked to phone 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk or online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline
