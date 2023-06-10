This weekend his daughter, Kenes Phillips, has paid a heartfelt tribute to her father, who she has described as ‘a fantastic role model’.

“My Dad was a very kind-hearted and compassionate man, who always put others first, and was always happy to help in any way he can.

"If you were stranded somewhere he'd happily come and pick you up.

"If you needed to chat about things that were bothering you, he'd be there with two coffees in hand, and if you needed a job done, he'd do his utmost best to tackle it with the tools he had, and a can-do mentality.

"I don't think there are many men of his calibre in this world.

"He was a fantastic role model, father and friend who taught me many valuable lessons in life which have helped me many times, and will continue to do so. And you can't put a price on that.

"Rest in peace, Dad.”

Huw Phillips’ body was discovered at around 4pm last Saturday afternoon after his car was discovered in Clay Lane, Haverfordwest, earlier that morning.

His family has now launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral.

“For us, as a family, it would mean so much,” continued Kenes.

"Of course we understand all too well that with the cost of living these days, many of us are barely keeping our heads above the water. So don't feel bad if you want to donate but can't.

“But for those who can, anything helps.

"Don't feel any added pressure as to how much you think you need to donate, and certainly don't try to compare yourself to others in the process. You do what you can, and that's enough”

Huw Phillips’ funeral will be public, and Kenes has confirmed that she will keep everyone updated concerning the location and the date once it has been confirmed by the undertakers.