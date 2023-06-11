Within days of the accident, county councillor Mark Carter met up with residents and business people in the village to discuss what could be done to tacke Solva's long-standing road safety issues.

An on Friday the village was visited by MP Stephen Crabb, who spent the day discussing further measures that may be taken to improve the situation.

Last month's accident (Image: Western Telegraph)

Options currently being considered include:

REFRESH and realign some of the existing road markings to make it easier for traffic travelling over the bridge;

and realign some of the existing road markings to make it easier for traffic travelling over the bridge; ENCOURAGe pedestrians to use the Gallery side of the road which has pavements, and also the Cambrian Inn side which will prevent people from walking into the blind bend;

pedestrians to use the Gallery side of the road which has pavements, and also the Cambrian Inn side which will prevent people from walking into the blind bend; IMPOSE a no-overtaking order on the road leading into Solva from Newgale;

a no-overtaking order on the road leading into Solva from Newgale; ADOPT a ‘Slow Down’ sign at the top of Solva Hill and

ADHERE to the new 20mph speed restriction which will be imposed later this year.

“At the moment each of these proposals are under consideration and nothing will be determined until we have further talks with the county highway officials,” Cllr Mark Carter told the Western Telegraph.

“But hopefully we can have a site meeting with them within the next ten days to discuss what’s feasible and what will be the most sensible way ahead.

“But at the end of the day, we’re back to the old story of people using their common sense when travelling through the village. And this includes pedestrians as well as motorists. If people behave sensibly, then improvng road safety within the village is achievable.”

During his visit on Friday, Stephen Crabb paid considerable attention to the blind bend that leads into the village which is where the accident occurred on May 18.

“There are concerns about the volume and also the speeds of traffic as it comes down the hill into the village,” he said.

“And the number of tourists who will be visiting the village over the next few months clearly mean that a lot of further hazards will be created. We've now considered some potential things that can be done which will result in more sensible reduced speeds and this will be an ongoing project.”

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 9.30am on the morning of the accident and the road remained closed until 3.30pm.