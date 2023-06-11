This is the feeling in Neyland after the Ogi team moved into the town several weeks ago as part of their ongoing commitment to bringing their fast broadband package to Pembrokeshire.

After channelling up pavements and roadways throughout the town, residents say they now have to sidestep the uneven surfaces which have been left behind by the contractors.

And this is having an adverse effect on people with babies and toddlers in pushchairs, people using mobility scooters and people who have general mobility issues.

One of the streets which has recently seen work carried by Ogi is St Clement’s Road, which leads down to the promenade.

“The standard of workmanship here has been extremely shoddy and hardly any of the pavements have been put back as they should,” commented one of the residents of St Clement’s Road.

“As a result, we have to keep our eyes firmly fixed on the ground whenever we go out walking in case we trip over a piece of paving that’s been left out of kilter. Surely this is a serious danger hazard?”

Earlier this week the matter was brought before Neyland Town Council.

“A number of people are disconcerted and very inconvenienced at the state of the pavements and the way they have been left by Ogi after doing the work,” said Cllr Ashleigh Phelan.

“They’ve just been left, and the slabs are all crooked’.

But according to Cllr Peter Hay, not much can be done about it.

“I haven’t come across any pavements that I consider to be a trip hazard and the county council will only act if there’s a 10mm drop in height,” he said.

“But someone from Ogi should have let the town council know when the work was being done so that if there were any problems, then we would know the right people to contact.”

Meanwhile Ogi has told the Western Telegraph that they expect nothing less than ‘professional standards and quality work’ from their workforce.

“Anything contrary to this is not acceptable,” commented an Ogi spokesperson.

“The nature of our build means that some temporary mess is inevitable, but we do try to keep this to acceptable levels and we expect our workforce to rectify this as soon as the build is complete, with a full programme of reinstatement works.

“In order that we can investigate the issues raised as a matter of priority, we ask that any information be passed on to our Customer Care or Community Liaison teams.”

Ogi are currently delivering full fibre broadband to areas which they have previously labelled as ‘undeserved’ which includes a total of 38 towns and villages throughout Wales. As a result, a third of all premises in Pembrokeshire will now have access to fibre broadband.

The project equates to £200m investment which Ogi estimates will deliver a long-term economic impact worth up to five times this figure.