And this week local audiences will have the rare opportunity to hear Royal Harpist Alis Huws when she performs at the Rhoysgilwen concert venue, near Cardigan, for free.

The event forms part of Sinfonia Cymru’s ‘Village Hall Tours’ project where people are given the opportunity to experience high quality music performed by professional musicians under the age of 30.

“Maybe people have never experienced live classical music before or maybe they’ve never even considered going to hear a concert such as this, but our aim is to change all that and show people just how fantastic life classical music can be,” commneted one of the project's organisers.

Alis was appointed Royal Harpist in 2019 after studying at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in Cardiff, and became the sixth person to be granted the role. The position was reinstated by the King when he was Prince of Wales in 2019.

"I’m passionate about my Welsh heritage and I would hope to use this platform to be an ambassador for our language, music and culture, whilst raising the profile of the harp in Wales and further afield," she said following her appointment.

"I've seen first-hand how uplifting music can be and I am committed to furthering my work in this field."

Joining Alis on the Rhosygilwen stage for the 50-minute concert will be flautist Daniel Shao and cellist Ben Tarlton.

Following the concert, the audience will have a chat to meet the musicians and chat to them about their respective musical journeys and their life as professional performing musicians.

The concert takes place this Thursday, June 15, at 7pm.

Even though the concert is free, everyone will need a ticket to attend and these can be obtained by visiting the Sinfonia Cymru website.