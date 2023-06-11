The Trewern Arms in Nevern has been deprived of water on at least six separate occasions since January, 2023, with the result that they have been unable to serve food in their restaurant while guests staying in the hotel rooms have been unable to shower or use the sinks and toilets.

“It’s very much a case of Welsh Water being the big guys and us being the little guys,” Trewern owner, James Miller, told the Western Telegraph.

“The pipe has been patched up by Welsh Water on so many occasions that it’s now obviously unfit for purpose. But instead of replacing it, Welsh Water continue to keep on repairing it.

“The guys who carry out the repairs are extremely apologetic, and it appears that they’re just as frustrated as we are at the fact that the situation is allowed to continue.”

The latest leak occurred last Wednesday and Thursday when customers were told, yet again, that the Trewern was without water.

“We apologise to those that were unable to get food after we were forced to close our kitchen, to the guests who couldn’t shower or wash when they arrived at our hotel, to those who were unable to travel to wherever they needed to go because of the roadworks, and to those who then had to pour filthy brown water from the taps as a result,” said James.

He went on to say that the water shortages are having a serious financial impact on the Trewern, and this isn’t just because of the loss in trade.

James and his wife Angie have already invested several thousands of pounds in a 1,000 litre accumulator and pump to store fresh water on site and they regularly buy in supplies of bottled water in preparation for the next leak.

“We’ve done everything we can to mitigate the failings of Dwr Cymry and we’d love to say that they’ve dealt with the situation with professional understanding and compassion. But they simply haven’t.

“They've refused even to waive charges for the hot and cold water that we have to dump to flush our systems of the silt after every episode.

Wwelsh Water vans in the Trewern car park earlier this week (Image: Trewern Arms)

“We've had to replace our premium-quality towels and bed linen after they became permanently stained when mud entered our laundry equipment and we've lost days of trading during the unannounced closures of the roads during emergency repairs.

"We've had to give guests and customers complimentary bottles of spring water to wash their hands and drink because Dwr Cymru Welsh Water refuse, on request, to send a water tanker or bottled water to cover us. And we're worried about our reputation despite the apparent infinite patience of our customers, to whom we are eternally grateful.

“But when we attempt to engage in conversation with Welsh Water, all they can tell us is to claim off our insurance.”

The Western Telegraph has asked Welsh Water to comment on the situation.