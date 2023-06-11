The nominations include:

Best Food Producer for people who dedicate their lives to food, whether it’s cheese, ham, butter, condiments or cakes;

Best Drinks Producer ranging from pioneering brewers and cider makers to traditional distillers and wine or juice producers;

Best Streetfood, Takeaway and Small Eateries from fish and chips to pizza fresh from the oven and from handmade buns to cupcakes on demand;

The brand new Digital Creator Award for the person who is having an impact in food, farming and the environment via social media and online;

Community Food Champion in conjucntion with Morning Live for people who are making a difference to their communities;

Food Innovation Award for businesses, organisations and people who are changing the future of our food with their innovations, ideas and initiatives;

Countryfile Young Countryside Champion which celebrates youngsters aged between 16 and 24 from across the UK who are making a difference to their countryside and

Farming for the Future with BBC Radio 4’s Farming Today aimed at farmers embracing new growing solutions to benefit the environment and to improve animal welfare.

All nominations must be in before June 19.