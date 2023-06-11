Sally Sanderson, owner of The Amber Boutique in Charles Street, first began noticing the excrement several months ago.

“It’s directly outside the back door which leads into the car park in Robert Street,” she said.

“I first noticed it a couple of months ago but it’s now happening on a very regular basis. It’s so disrespectful.”

Sally and her salon colleagues regularly find themselves having to pick up the poo when they arrive at work each morning, and also when they leave at night.

“This is a private car park which is only supposed to be used by the people who work in the businesses around it, and the people who live in the flats above the premises,” explained Sally.

“But I’ve recently seen two large dogs running loose in the car park while another member of staff has seen he same sort of thing but it was a different dog.

“I hate to say this, but sometimes when it’s raining the poo is just like a puddle of mush and comes in a whole variety of sizes. The other day there was an absolute pile of it and it just stank the palce down.

“It’s possible that it could be from the same dog, but we just don’t know.”

Fortunately the excrement has only been carried into Sally's salon one one occasion, when it was underneath somebody’s shoe.

“It’s amazing that it’s only happened once, especially considering that we often work through into the evening and go outside when it’s getting dark. So now we all walk very carefully through the car park just in case.”

Sally went on to say that the problem is also having an adverse effect on an elderly woman who lives in one of the flats above the businesses.

“I’ve been told that she steps in it quite often, possibly because she finds it difficult to see, and she finds this very upsetting, quite understandably.

“But this shouldn’t be happening at all. I’ve got my own dog, so I know just how important it is to clean up after it. But the last thing I expect to do is clean up after other people’s dogs as well.”

Sally suspects that the offending dog, or dogs, live near to the car park in Robert Street.

“I’m just asking people to keep their eyes open and if they see any loose dogs wondering in the area or pooing in the car park, either tell me or, if the owner is with them, ask them to take their dogs away.

“All we’re asking for is a little respect.”