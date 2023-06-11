Carew continued to set the pace at the top of the Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League division one with a 92-run win over Cresselly after posting a total of 202 for 5.

Tim Hicks made 59 and Morgan Grieve finished on 60 not out, before Rhys Davies (4-12) and Iori Hicks (3-19) limited the progress of the home batsmen to 110 for 9.

Neyland (138-2) beat Llangwm (136-8) by 8 wickets, with Nic Koomen 63 not out, and Lawrenny (185-7) lost to St Ishmaels (186-5) with Brennan Devonald 70 not out.

Burton (136) lost to Saundersfoot (191-7) by 55 runs, with Tom Mansbridge (62) and Sam Franklin (54) top scoring, and Narberth (106) lost to Herbrandston (124) by 18 runs, with Dean John returning 4-7.

Western Telegraph: The middle stump flies out of the ground as Dean John takes his first Narberth wicketThe middle stump flies out of the ground as Dean John takes his first Narberth wicket (Image: Susan McKehon)

Results: Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League (10 June)

DIVISION ONE

Burton (136) lost to Saundersfoot (191-7) by 55 runs

Burton; Dan Llewellyn 2-19, Jon Scale 1-12, Dan Ridge 1-17, Toby Hayman 30, Jack Davies 25. Saundersfoot; Tom Mansbridge 62, Sam Franklin 54, Tudor Hurle 24, Yannik Parker 21no, Danny Caine 6-19, Navett Kawale 2-20.

Cresselly (110-9) lost to Carew (202-5) by 92 runs

Cresselly; Tyler James 1-34, Charlie Arthur 1-40, Steffan Jenkins 1-41, Christion Phillips 1-42, Matthew Morgan 35, Iwan Izzard 21. Carew;  Tim Hicks 59, Morgan Grieve 60no, Rhys Davies 4-12, Iori Hicks 3-19.  

Lawrenny (185-7) lost to St Ishmaels (186-5) by 5 wkts

Lawrenny; Finley Lewis 45 & 1-47, Troy Purslowe 30, Ryan Morton 38no & 2-32, Tom Cole 25, Rob Williams 1-23, Steve Lewis 1-13. St Ishmaels; Brennan Devonald 2-31 & 70no, Lewis Rhead 3-34, Andrew Pawlett 1-22, Jonathan Pawlett 1-36 & 21, Karl Rhead 38, Chris Fitzpatrick 19. 

Narberth (106) lost to Herbrandston (124) by 18 runs

Narberth; Matthew Johns 4-15, Manu Iddagoda 3-15, Ben Hughes 1-18, Ben Quartermaine 30. Herbrandston; Charlie Malloy 24 & 2-23, Jack Nicholas 34, Robert Hood 20, Dean John 4-7, Harry Nicholas 3-20.

Neyland (138-2) beat Llangwm (136-8) by 8 wkts

Neyland; Nic Koomen 63no, Paul Murray 42no, Andrew Miller 2-20, Tom Pritchard 3-32. Llangwm; Matthew Kiff 2-27, Steve Mills 35, Andrew Harries 34.  

Western Telegraph: Kyle Quartermaine is the third Narberth wicket to fall at the hand of Dean John's amazing spell of bowlingKyle Quartermaine is the third Narberth wicket to fall at the hand of Dean John's amazing spell of bowling (Image: Susan McKehon)

DIVISION TWO

Carew II (185-7) lost to Johnston (228-6) by 43 runs

Carew II; Ethan Hall 3-28, Nic Scourfield 40, Dai Rees 22, Corey Hall 22, Hayden Shapcott 31no.  Johnston; Leigh Walters 72, Callum Power 43, G Shields 38, Mark Hicks 34no, Nick Davies 3-27, Lee Summons 1-14.  

Haverfordwest (203-3) beat Pembroke Dock (157-8) by 46 runs

Haverfordwest; Mikey Jones 68, Conor Lally 67, Ben Field 25no, Clive Tucker 3-20, Jake Merry 2-35, Ashley James 2-26. Whitland; Jonathan Thomas 1-41, Luc Owen 2-53 & 35no, Geriant Jones 21, Gethin Scourfield 29.  

Kilgetty (162-9) lost to Hook (166-4) by 6 wkts

Kilgetty;  Iori Badham 58, Jack Badham 40, Taine Brace 17, Anthony Bevan 1-14. Hook; George James 78no, Aled Phelps 58 & 2-24, Owen Phelps 2-34.

Llechryd (225-8) beat Llanrhian (215-9) by 10 runs

Llechryd; Michael Carter 52, Andrew Fletcher 55 & 2-33, John Curran 45 & 2-34, Johnnie Lewis 3-39.  Llanrhian;  Paul Lewis 54, Daf Williams 49, Tom Clarke 3-20, R Owen 2-40.

Pembroke Dock (218-3) lost to Cresselly II (220-8) by 2 wkts

Pembroke Dock;  Jake Davies 82 & 2-33, Rhys Daley 62, George Smith 52, Neil Gregory 3-31, Rob Hearn 2-44. Cresselly II;  Corey Lewis 2-40, Lewis Mason 1-42, Scott Arthur 35, Julian Arthur 67no, Matthew Lewis 26, Joseph Davies 23. 

