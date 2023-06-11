Tim Hicks made 59 and Morgan Grieve finished on 60 not out, before Rhys Davies (4-12) and Iori Hicks (3-19) limited the progress of the home batsmen to 110 for 9.

Neyland (138-2) beat Llangwm (136-8) by 8 wickets, with Nic Koomen 63 not out, and Lawrenny (185-7) lost to St Ishmaels (186-5) with Brennan Devonald 70 not out.

Burton (136) lost to Saundersfoot (191-7) by 55 runs, with Tom Mansbridge (62) and Sam Franklin (54) top scoring, and Narberth (106) lost to Herbrandston (124) by 18 runs, with Dean John returning 4-7.

The middle stump flies out of the ground as Dean John takes his first Narberth wicket (Image: Susan McKehon)

Results: Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League (10 June)

DIVISION ONE

Burton (136) lost to Saundersfoot (191-7) by 55 runs

Burton; Dan Llewellyn 2-19, Jon Scale 1-12, Dan Ridge 1-17, Toby Hayman 30, Jack Davies 25. Saundersfoot; Tom Mansbridge 62, Sam Franklin 54, Tudor Hurle 24, Yannik Parker 21no, Danny Caine 6-19, Navett Kawale 2-20.

Cresselly (110-9) lost to Carew (202-5) by 92 runs

Cresselly; Tyler James 1-34, Charlie Arthur 1-40, Steffan Jenkins 1-41, Christion Phillips 1-42, Matthew Morgan 35, Iwan Izzard 21. Carew; Tim Hicks 59, Morgan Grieve 60no, Rhys Davies 4-12, Iori Hicks 3-19.

Lawrenny (185-7) lost to St Ishmaels (186-5) by 5 wkts

Lawrenny; Finley Lewis 45 & 1-47, Troy Purslowe 30, Ryan Morton 38no & 2-32, Tom Cole 25, Rob Williams 1-23, Steve Lewis 1-13. St Ishmaels; Brennan Devonald 2-31 & 70no, Lewis Rhead 3-34, Andrew Pawlett 1-22, Jonathan Pawlett 1-36 & 21, Karl Rhead 38, Chris Fitzpatrick 19.

Narberth (106) lost to Herbrandston (124) by 18 runs

Narberth; Matthew Johns 4-15, Manu Iddagoda 3-15, Ben Hughes 1-18, Ben Quartermaine 30. Herbrandston; Charlie Malloy 24 & 2-23, Jack Nicholas 34, Robert Hood 20, Dean John 4-7, Harry Nicholas 3-20.

Neyland (138-2) beat Llangwm (136-8) by 8 wkts

Neyland; Nic Koomen 63no, Paul Murray 42no, Andrew Miller 2-20, Tom Pritchard 3-32. Llangwm; Matthew Kiff 2-27, Steve Mills 35, Andrew Harries 34.

Kyle Quartermaine is the third Narberth wicket to fall at the hand of Dean John's amazing spell of bowling (Image: Susan McKehon)

DIVISION TWO

Carew II (185-7) lost to Johnston (228-6) by 43 runs

Carew II; Ethan Hall 3-28, Nic Scourfield 40, Dai Rees 22, Corey Hall 22, Hayden Shapcott 31no. Johnston; Leigh Walters 72, Callum Power 43, G Shields 38, Mark Hicks 34no, Nick Davies 3-27, Lee Summons 1-14.

Haverfordwest (203-3) beat Pembroke Dock (157-8) by 46 runs

Haverfordwest; Mikey Jones 68, Conor Lally 67, Ben Field 25no, Clive Tucker 3-20, Jake Merry 2-35, Ashley James 2-26. Whitland; Jonathan Thomas 1-41, Luc Owen 2-53 & 35no, Geriant Jones 21, Gethin Scourfield 29.

Kilgetty (162-9) lost to Hook (166-4) by 6 wkts

Kilgetty; Iori Badham 58, Jack Badham 40, Taine Brace 17, Anthony Bevan 1-14. Hook; George James 78no, Aled Phelps 58 & 2-24, Owen Phelps 2-34.

Llechryd (225-8) beat Llanrhian (215-9) by 10 runs

Llechryd; Michael Carter 52, Andrew Fletcher 55 & 2-33, John Curran 45 & 2-34, Johnnie Lewis 3-39. Llanrhian; Paul Lewis 54, Daf Williams 49, Tom Clarke 3-20, R Owen 2-40.

Pembroke Dock (218-3) lost to Cresselly II (220-8) by 2 wkts

Pembroke Dock; Jake Davies 82 & 2-33, Rhys Daley 62, George Smith 52, Neil Gregory 3-31, Rob Hearn 2-44. Cresselly II; Corey Lewis 2-40, Lewis Mason 1-42, Scott Arthur 35, Julian Arthur 67no, Matthew Lewis 26, Joseph Davies 23.