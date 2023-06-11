The last sighting of her was when she was in her sister’s first-floor bedroom on the night of May 27, an inquest was told this week.

But by the time the fire crews arrived at the property in Pontyglasier near Crymych, little Alysia was nowhere to be seen.

Her body was later discovered in the bedroom and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

An inquest into her death opened at Llanelli Town Hall last week but was adjourned pending further reports from the police who are continuing to carry out their investigations into the fire.

Meawnhile a post mortem examination has been carried out and a pathologist’s report is expected at a subsequent inquest hearing.

The inquest has now been adjourned to October 12.

The acting coroner for Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire, Mr Paul Bennett, told this week's inquest that he extended his 'sincerest condolences' to Alysia's family.

In the weeks since Alysia’s death the community of north Pembrokeshire has rallied round to offer their support to her family who have lost everything as a result of the devastating fire.

A Justgiving page that was set up by a family friend in her memory has raised over £19,000.