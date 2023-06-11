And that’s why the Torch Theatre’s next production of ‘The Snail and the Whale’ is something that families are waiting for with baited breath.

The play with music is naturally inspired by that fantastic book by children’s writer Julia Donaldson and her incredible illustrator Axel Scheffler and follows the adventurous little girl and her seafaring father as they re-imagine the story of a tiny snail’s incredible trip around the globe.

Longing to see the big wide world, a tiny sea snail hitches a lift on the tail of a great big, grey-blue humpback whale and together they go on an amazing journey, brought vividly to life through live music, storytelling and lots of laughs. But when the whale gets beached, how will the snail save him?

This heart-warming adventure by the Olivier Award-nominated company Tall Stories, that brought you ‘The Gruffalo’ and ‘Room on the Broom’ live on stage, is suitable for everyone aged four and over.

At nearly an hour long, this production has been described as ‘Captivating, inventive storytelling along with beautiful live music and songs and is highly recommended that you climb aboard and set sail' thanks to the Edinburgh Festivals for Kids, and was given five stars by WhatsonStage.com.

As a result, The Snail and the Whale is a must see at the Torch.

It will visit the Torch Theatre on Friday July 7 at 4.30pm and Saturday July 8 at 11am and 1.30pm. Tickets: Family: £48 / Adult: £14 and Child: £12 can be purchased from the Torch Theatre’s Box Office on 01646 695267 or visit torchtheatre.co.uk.