Not only does this stunning property command breath-taking views across the sweeping coastline of south Pembrokeshire, but it also offers an architectural masterpiece that’s been designed with what estate agents The Country Living Group describe as ‘exceptional vision and attention to detail’.

“West View Farm offers a complete lifestyle change for a buyer, with none of the compromises on comfort that so often come with an older rural property,” said Country Living Group director, James Skudder .

“And with its commanding position at the head of a valley, West View Farm truly lives up to its name with its captivating views towards the sweeping coastline.”

The property is split into three living levels, with each section boasting exceptional design and pristine quality construction.

From the hand-built kitchen built by local carpenters at their workshops at nearby Ratford Bridge, to the triple glazed windows and underfloor heating, the home combines old fashioned quality craftsmanship with modern and environmentally friendly technology.

It’s entered through an impressive porchway that leads into the grand main hallway and immediately one gets the sense of the airiness and light that floods through the property.

The impressive engineered oak flooring extends through much of the property and the entire home is heated by underfloor heating. An oak and glass staircase leads up the first floor.

The sweeping oak and glass stairway (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

In a home full of show stopping features, the high point of the ground fooor is undoubtedly the living room which occupies the whole western end of the property.

With windows to three sides, a set of double doors leads onto a patio while doors in the side wall open out onto the rear patio. On the inner wall is a multifuel fire with brick surround, oak beam mantle, and slate hearth.

The sitting room (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

The hub of the property is the spacious kitchen/diner at the rear of the home with it fully fitted kitchen with a suite of Neff appliances.

Offering twin built-in ovens, five ring hob, dishwasher, microwave oven, warming draw and fitted fridge and freezer, this is the perfect space for any cook.

There is ample storage space in the kitchen units with a sink situated on the central island, cut into the solid granite worktops that beautifully finish the room.

The kitchen (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

The rest of the room is large enough for a good-sized dining table or informal seating area, with additional storage and TV units designed to match the kitchen cabinetry. There are windows or doors to three sides and two sets of French windows leading out to the patio at the rear of the home. A door in the side wall opens out to the garage area.

Between the utility and the kitchen is the formal dining room.

The staircase from the ground floor leads up to the spacious first floor landing with doors leading to four ensuite double bedrooms, including the master bedroom, and a large airing cupboard.

It comes as little surprise in a property as well thought out as this that the master suite offers another fantastic selling point. As you enter the room you pass the huge range of built-in cupboards which are lit by two windows along with their own custom lighting and the last sliding door in the cupboards is actually the entrance to the sumptuous ensuite bathroom, with the hall then opening into the main bedroom.

“This is one of the finest master suites we’ve had the pleasure of marketing,” said James Skudder, “with the room offering windows to three sides that frame the truly beautiful views of the countryside and coastline that stretch out in front of the property. This room is a truly remarkable feature to this inspiring property.”

One of the magnificent bedroom views (Image: Behind The Lens Media)

Almost as impressive as the master bedroom is its ensuite bathroom with a walk-in double shower, whirlpool bath, twin hand basins set in a large vanity, and a lavatory. The room has a window to the side and an internal window into the bedroom which looks out to the west and the sea.

Another oak and glass staircase leads to the second floor of the home which has two additional bedrooms and a shower room.

In addition to the main property, the sale includes approximately ten acres of fields and coppice woodland, a lake and a detached double garage, workshop, and metal agricultural barn.

The property is surrounded by well-landscaped grounds and gardens with large patio seating areas to enjoy the spectacular views and sun throughout the day.

In the centre of the grounds is a large metal framed storage barn which provides excellent storage for farm machinery or vehicles. In the barn the owners have also created an entertaining space that is ideal for a pool table or home bar.

West View Farm is currently on the market with a guide price of £1,200,000