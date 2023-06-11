There were key contributions from David Dredge (54) and Rob Mathias (47) before David Blackwell (3-27) and Peter McGilloway (2-7) helped restrict Burton to 122 for 8.

Ceri Brace (90) and Gareth Long (85) led the way as Laugharne (128) lost to Pembroke (290-7) by 162 runs, and Chris Gibbs made 51 not out as Stackpole (207-7) beat Llechryd Seconds (158-5) by 49 runs.

Hook Seconds (118) lost to Narberth Seconds (120-9) by one wicket with Richard Howell returning 5-19, and St Ishmaels Seconds (104) lost to Haverfordwest Seconds (130-6) by 26 runs, thanks to a great all-round performance by Nigel Morgan (40no & 4-29).

Thomas Carroll Pembrokeshire League Results: 10 June

DIVISION THREE

Hook II (118) lost to Narberth II (120-9) by 1 wkt

Hook II; Oscar Willington 75no, Kerian Sinclair 4-17, Rhys Phelps 2-38. Narberth II; Richard Howell 5-19, Mike Reekie 3-33, Lewis Reed 27, Andrew Williams 21.

Lamphey (182-7) beat Burton II (122-8) by 60 runs

Lamphey; David Dredge 54, Rob Mathias 47, Nic Shelmerdine 27, David Blackwell 3-27, Peter McGilloway 2-7. Burton II; Louis Thomas 4-18, Dan Griffiths 1-23, Martin James 28, Joel Evans 20, Richard Hayman 20no.

Laugharne (128) lost to Pembroke (290-7) by 162 runs

Laugharne Carl Smith 3-41, James Allen 3-56, James Ingleton 1-44, James Stephenson 24, Ben Thorne 22. Pembroke: Ceri Brace 90, Gareth Long 85, Paul White 31, Luke Butler 26no, Andrew Price 5-30.

St Ishmaels II (104) lost to Haverfordwest II (130-6) by 26 runs

St Ishmaels II; Steve Williams 3-17 & 12, Thomas Williams 1-18 & 19, R Harries 1-9, Ollie Rees 22no. Haverfordwest II; James Marchant 25, Nigel Morgan 40no & 4-29, Paul Tough 17, Ryan Lewis 2-4, David Haynes 22.

Stackpole (207-7) beat Llechryd II (158-5) by 49 runs

Stackpole; James Adie 32, Chris Gibbs 51no & 1-23, Paul Oeppen 25no, Marcus Adie 2-39, Richard MacKay 1-18. Llechryd II; Jac Davies 76no, J Hill 32, Tom Cartwright 1-25, Yaap Harries 1-24, Nilesh Bhatti 3-26.





DIVISION FOUR

Haverfordwest III (99) lost to Lawrenny II (100-3) by 7 wkts

Haverfordwest III; Richard Davies 32, Jason Stobbs 24, Fin Ateyo 2-25. Lawrenny II; Steve Campbell 66no, Rhys Eynon 4-24.

Hundleton (168-7) beat Crymych (167-9) by 3 wkts

Hundleton; Craig Williamson 95no, Iori Humphries 30, Leighton O'Connor 19 & 2-25, Ava Midgley 3-14. Crymych; Richard Thorne 106, Ifan Lewis 2-30, Ifan Davies 2-26.

Llangwm II (54) lost to Carew III (202-7) by 148 runs

Llangwm II; G Brawn 2-54, Matthew Gow 2-54, Tom Rees 24. Carew III; Logan Hall 52, Steve Cole 39, Harry Cook 38, Dan Heep 3-8, Madoc Evans 2-12.

Llanrhian II (164-6) lost to Fishguard (167-0) by 10 wkts

Llanrhian II; Russell Watkins 62, Karl Davies 32, George Ryland 34no, Fishguard; Huw Evans 87no & 2-19, Nigel Delaney 58no, Sion Colella 3-40.

Saundersfoot II (101) lost to Neyland II (242-9) by 141 runs

Saundersfoot II; Jack Franklin 1-42, Joshua Samuel 1-25, Iori Richards 22no, Dominic Green 17, Daniel Broomhall 2-35, Neyland II; George Evans 40, Nathan Sutton 74, Stephen Murray 106no, Leo Power 5-11, Kierian Arran 2-19.