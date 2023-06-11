Having been shortlisted to the final five, the boy from St Dogmaels proved his worth when he was announced as the overall winner earlier this afternoon (Sunday, June 11) at the prestigious awards ceremony held in the Telford International Centre, Shropshire.

“I’m absolutely over the moon,” a delighted Kyle said after being named winner.

“It was such an honour to have been selected for the finals, and now to be named as the British Barber of the Year and to be able to bring this award back home to Cardigan is something else.”

Kyle is the owner of ‘Fade’, the barbershop in Priory Street, Cardigan, which he opened in 2017 following an 18-year career in hairdressing.

“The friends I’ve made since opening the business and the support they’ve given me in running it these past six years has been incredible,” he added. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here today, receiving this award.”

This was the third time that Kyle has reached the WAHL British Barber of the Year Finals following his previous selections in 2020 and 2021.