Fighting in the 64-66kgs category, Bolger overcame Ifan Evans on points in Cardiff, taking a unanimous verdict. But as soon as the final bell had sounded, the Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi pupil knew he’d done enough.

“I had a bit of confidence going in as I’d beat him (Evans) in our last two fights,” he said. “There were no nerves. I just had a plan to throw a lot of combinations.”

That plan paid off, as has his work under Ken Owens at The Yard Club in Letterston. And having decided to try the sport on the advice of his older brother, he’s now targeting further success.

“I train on a Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and they are very hard sessions,” added Sean, who also undertakes his own gym work.

“The aim next season is to become the British under 15 champion.