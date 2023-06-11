The 23-year-old links up with the Bluebirds on a one-year deal, having most recently played for Slough Town in the Vanarama National League South.

Owen, who plays in midfield but can also operate in the defensive line, featured 33 times for Kingstonian in the Isthmian League Premier last season, with the latter part of his time with The Ks spent on dual registration.

An imposing figure at 6ft 6in, Owen played a significant role in Kingstonian’s 2022-23 campaign, netting 10 goals in 33 appearances last season in helping the south west London side to preserve their place in the seventh tier of English football.

“Tyrese is a ball-carrying midfielder, which is exactly what we’ve been looking for, so we’re extremely pleased to get him in," said manager Tony Pennock.

“His path into football was slightly different, he didn’t come through an academy system as such. But, he has spent time out in Sweden, which speaks volumes of his attitude and commitment.

“Height is an area we aren’t particularly blessed in, so Tyrese will certainly help the team out in that regard.

“Having lost some experience this summer, it was important we went some way to rectifying this, and Tyrese coming in will help to do just that.”

Having also represented the likes of Hemel Hempstead Town, Haringey Borough and Carshalton Athletic, Owen has picked up plenty of experience, and will offer an added dimension to the Bluebirds' midfield.

While capable of offering a physical presence in the midfield, his technical ability has also caught the eye, with his willingness to beat players with his quick feet being another important attribute.

The arrival of Owen follows news that County have also signed striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale.

The 23-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal with the Bluebirds, having most recently played for the Metropolitan Police in the Southern League Premier Division South.

A product of the academy system at Chelsea, where he spent the vast majority of his youth career and played with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, the forward was a prolific goal scorer for the Blues in the developmental stage of his career.

Both players will join up with the club ahead of the start of the pre-season preparations, as the club gears up for its first European campaign in 19 years.

The draw will take place in Geneva, Switzerland on June 20.