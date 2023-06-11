The club has announced that the 23-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal with the Bluebirds, having most recently played for the Metropolitan Police in the Southern League Premier Division South.

A product of the academy system at Chelsea, where he spent the vast majority of his youth career and played with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi, the forward was a prolific goal scorer for the Blues in the developmental stage of his career.

“We’re extremely pleased to get Martell signed," said Bluebirds boss Tony Pennock.

"We had talks this time last season, however it didn’t quite work out for one reason or another, but we managed to work things out this time around.

“He’s a player who has a fantastic record right the way through the England age groups, but for one reason or another had lost his way slightly in recent years.

“We’re hoping we can kick-start his career again with us, and allow him to show the potential he certainly has.”

In 2019, Taylor-Crossdale was due to join German outfit Hofffenheim, having flown out to complete a medical, but instead decided to make the move across London to join Fulham, where he would spend two years.

His time with the Craven Cottage side included a short loan spell with Colchester United, before he linked up with Weymouth in the National League.

Haverfordwest County AFC are delighted to announce the signing of former England age-grade striker Martell Taylor-Crossdale, who links up with the Bluebirds on a one-year deal! ✍️



Croeso i Hwlffordd, @Martelltc! 💙#PlayingForPembrokeshire — Haverfordwest County AFC (Q) 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@HaverfordwestFC) June 10, 2023

The forward, who stands at 6ft 1in, represented England throughout the age groups, featuring for every team from the under-16s to the under-20s, where he proved to be a goal threat on the international stage too.

While part of the under-18s squad, he played alongside the likes of Mason Mount, Reiss Nelson, Japhet Tanganga, Andre Dozzell, Elliot Embleton and Jonathan Leko.

Since then, his career has taken him to Gloucester City and Hendon, before he joined the Met Police in December 2022. His time at Imber Court was a positive one, as he averaged just under a goal every other game.

"Martell will now be able to tick European football off his list of achievements, as he links up with the Bluebirds ahead of our pre-season preparations," said a club spokesperson.

"We look forward to having him on board for the 2023-24 season, which promises to be one of the most exciting campaigns in the club’s recent history."

Haverfordwest County AFC have also strengthened their squad ahead of their Europa Conference League first qualifying round tie with the signing of midfielder Tyrese Owen.

The 23-year-old links up with the Bluebirds on a one-year deal, having most recently played for Slough Town in the Vanarama National League South.