The 33,000-seater arena, which is located in the Leckwith area of the Welsh capital, is the home of Cardiff City and the Wales men’s and women’s national teams.

Chairman Rob Edwards said the club's Ogi Bridge Meadow stadium "was never an option in the short term" due to the ground not currently meeting UEFA’s standards.

"The club have been working on this, and will make the required investment to ensure we will be in a position to play at our home ground for any future campaigns," he said.

"However, there have been some elements out of our control that mean this isn’t possible in the short term.

"As part of our UEFA Licence application, we sourced a stadium in which to play our home legs. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, this was no longer an option.

"This left us a short space of time to source an alternative venue, and we found the best and closest venue available – which was the Cardiff City Stadium."

Mr Edwards added that it would be "an incredible opportunity" for the players to play there, and described it as "a wonderful opportunity" to see the Bluebirds at a top venue.

"Cardiff City have been brilliant with us," he said. "They have been very accommodating and allowing, supporting us to make this a memorable occasion for everyone involved.

"I hope as many of people as possible will take the opportunity to come and support the boys, and help give us the best opportunity to achieve a historic first European win."

Opened in 2009, the venue has hosted many high-profile matches at both club and international level, including Wales’ victory over Ukraine in June 2022 which saw them qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 64 years.

It has also been used by fellow JD Cymru Premier clubs for their European qualifiers in recent seasons, with The New Saints beating Viktoria Plzen 4-2 there in August 2021.

Connah’s Quay Nomads also hosted a European tie in the stadium when they lost 2-0 to Sarajevo in 2020, and The New Saints also lost 2-0 to Midtjylland there in August 2018.

Haverfordwest's home leg will take place on either July 13 or July 20, with the draw for the first qualifying round taking place in Geneva, Switzerland on June 20.

The club says it will be offering a range of hospitality packages. To register interest in hospitality, contact g.nicholas@hcafc1899.football, or follow this link to complete a form.