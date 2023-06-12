Reports are coming in of a road closure on the Old Refinery Road near Milford Haven.
Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that the Robeston West road heading towards Tiers Cross was closed at around 5.15am this mornng (Monday, June 12), as a result of a fallen tree.
It is understood that a team from Pembrokeshire County Council are currently on site as they attempt to remove the fallen tree.
People are being urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.
