Reports are coming in of a road closure on the Old Refinery Road near Milford Haven.

Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that the Robeston West road heading towards Tiers Cross was closed at around 5.15am this mornng (Monday, June 12), as a result of a fallen tree.

It is understood that a team from Pembrokeshire County Council are currently on site as they attempt to remove the fallen tree.

People are being urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route.