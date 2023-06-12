New weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms and rain on Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday and much of the UK was hotter than Monaco and the French riviera where temperatures languished in the low 20s.

However, temperatures fell just short of this year’s record high of 32.2C which was reached on Saturday.

Met Office meteorologist Dan Stroud said: “One or two spots have had quite significant rainfall in a short period.

“On Monday, we’re expecting a fine and hot start, temperatures rising fairly quickly during the course of the morning under strong early summer sunshine and that’s likely to spark a few thundery showers.

“Parts of Wales will see 30mm of rain in an hour, 60 to 80mm in some spots.

“Potentially we are looking at a month’s worth of rain falling. The highest temperatures will be around Birmingham and in Wales.

“It will widely be 24C to 28C on Monday, with some spots sitting at the 30C to 32C mark.

“It will be warmer than Monaco, where it has hit 24.7C on Sunday and is expected to be 22 to 24C on Monday.”

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place until 9pm on Sunday covering most of Wales.

A yellow warning for rain was released covering Wales from 7pm on Sunday until 9am on Monday.

Four yellow thunderstorm warnings are in place from 12pm to 9pm on Monday and cover most of Wales.

The warnings mean thunderstorms and rain may bring disruption with potential flooding and difficult driving conditions, the Met Office says on its website.

Slightly cooler temperatures are on the way from Tuesday onwards, with Thursday and Friday in the mid-high 20s, the forecaster added.

Mr Stroud said: “We are likely to see the hot weather continue although high pressure is starting to build in.

“That’s going to kill off the showers and moving into next week the temperature will dip slightly to the mid to high 20s.”

The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber alert for hot weather until 9am on Tuesday.

A further yellow alert, which is less serious and says there may be some disruption to services due to weather conditions.