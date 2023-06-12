The trio were at Monkstone, near Saundersfoot, when they realised they were cut off by the advancing tide, and made a phone call to the Coastguard reporting their plight.

Tenby inshore lifeboat, the Kathleen Ann, was launched at 10.30pm.

She and her volunteer crew were soon at the scene and quickly located the three people.

They were taken aboard the lifeboat, before being ferried back to the inshore lifeboat station on Tenby's Castle Beach, where they were met by members of HM Coastguard Tenby.

The Tenby all-weather lifeboat had also been launched shortly before 8.30pm on Friday, 9 June, following reports that a 32ft sailing yacht had suffered an engine fire and was now adrift some four miles east of a Caldey Island.

The volunteer crew were on scene 15mins after launching and located the vessel adrift in calm seas and very little wind.

After putting a crew member aboard the casualty vessel to ensure the occupants were well and the boat was still sea worthy, the Coxswain decided the best course of action was to tow the stricken vessel back to Tenby harbour.

Once alongside the pier, members of Tenby’s Fire and Rescue Service boarded the vessel to conduct an assessment of the fire damage to ensure it was not going to reignite.

The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 10.50pm.