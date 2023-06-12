The event at Ysgol Harri Tudur/HenryTudor School in Pembroke is its main fundraising event of the year.

School business manager Nick Makin said: “School budgets are presently under huge pressure, so every pound raised will be most welcome.”

The fete will take place on Friday June 23 and admission is free.

The event will feature a music programme from the school show choir, art displays and Parkour and disability boxing demonstrations.

There will also be stalls from learners across the school selling crafts and other items, including plenty of cake; a science ‘magic show’, for which there is a small entry charge and stands from local supporters including Rotary, Pembroke Dock Lions, the RNLI, Pembroke Dock Wall Trust and Tees R Us.

Hot food and ice cream will be on sale, and there will be a raffle organised by The Friends of Ysgol Harri Tudur/Henry Tudor School along with the School Shop for new and second-hand uniform sales.