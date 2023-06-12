Her statue was unveiled on Saturday in her home town of Llangrannog after two years of careful planning by the Monumental Welsh Women campaign.

"Our Mission is to celebrate female ambition and success by commemorating the achievements of great Welsh women, and to inspire the next generation of great Welsh women,” said Helen Molyneux, who is the founder of the Monumental Welsh Women group.

“We are delighted to be able to announce the unveiling of Cranogwen, which is the third statue in our campaign.

"This permanent memorial will stand in the heart of her beloved community of Llangrannog, and will serve as both a commemoration of this remarkable, brave and pioneering woman and also her many groundbreaking achievements and as an inspiration to all of us who come after her."

More than £75,000 was raised to fund the sculpture.

It is part of Monumental Welsh Women's plan to erect five effigies of Welsh women in five years.

Some of today's Monumental Welsh Women alongside the inspirational Cranogwen (Image: Monumental Welsh Women)

The unveiling ceremony took place at the Urdd Centre in Llangrannog on Saturday led by Professor Mererid Hopwood who was the first woman to win the bardic chair at the National Eisteddfod in 2001.

The unveiling was marked by a procession from the Gwersyll to the village led by Owerin dancers and songs were performed by the community choir.

A talk about Cranogwen was also held about her life and achievements.

The statue was designed and created by renowned Llangrannog sculptor Sebastien Boyesen and it stands in the newly renovated community garden in the centre of the village close to the church where Cranogwen is buried.

This is the third statue commissioned by Monumental Welsh Women to be unveiled in honour and recognition of women’s contribution to Welsh history, following the Betty Campbell monument in Cardiff and Elaine Morgan in Mountain Ash. Other statues are being made of Margaret Haig Thomas (Lady Rhondda) and Elizabeth Andrews.

A colourful procession was held to mark the unveiling (Image: Cerflun Cymunedol Cranogwen Community Monument)

Born in Llangrannog in 1838, Cranogwen's first achievement in overcoming male opposition was her appointment as a head teacher at the age of 21.

Under her bardic name of Cranogwen, she became the first woman to win a poetry prize at the National Eisteddfod with ‘Y Fodrwy Briodasal’ (the wedding ring) which was a moving satire on a married woman’s destiny, using the wedding ring as a recurring symbol.

She went on to become one of the most popular poets in Wales.

She was also a skilled mariner and worked for two years as a sailor on cargo ships between Wales and France.

She was also the first woman to edit a Welsh-language women’s magazine – ‘Y Frythones which campaigned for girls’ education.

The unveiling was marked by a procession from the Gwersyll to the village led by Owerin dancers and songs were performed by the community choir. (Image: Cerflun Cymunedol Cranogwen Community Monument)

At a time when public speaking by women was frowned upon, she embarked on a career as a lecturer, temperance campaigner and preacher who travelled across America twice.

Cranogwen died in Cilfynydd in 1916.