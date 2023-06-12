Jayne Phillips – whose husband Nigel sings with Whitland Male Voice Choir – has been fundraising for the chemotherapy day unit at Glangwili Hospital in thanks for the care and treatment she received following her diagnosis in 2019.

And Jayne has now proudly presented a cheque for £4,378.90 to the unit, thanks to the support of the choir

Sponsored cycle rides, afternoon teas and a black-tie charity were amongst the events which helped Jayne reach the magnificent total.

Jayne said “Following my treatment, my husband, Nigel, and members of the Whitland Male Voice Choir helped me fundraise for the unit to give something back for my amazing care and treatment.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us to reach this wonderful donation.”

Gina Beard, lead cancer nurse, said: “What an amazing sum of money!

"We are so grateful and humbled when the public choose to support our health board charity and therefore the services that are delivering cancer treatments. We are able to use the money to support a better patient experience.

“Funds raised in this way support resources such as helpful books and play therapy for children of people going through cancer treatment, and improvements in the unit environment that make it a more comfortable place to attend; all of these would not be possible without amazing fundraisers.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Jayne and the Whitland Male Voice Choir their generous donation.

“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk