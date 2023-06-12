This is the motto of Pentlepoir couple Richard and Gwenda Innes after losing three stone in a carefully tailored fitness regime at Tenby Leisure Centre.

“The difference that we’re both experiencing is incredible but possibly for Richard, it’s even more noticeable,” said Gwenda.

"He’s now able to spend 15 minutes on the treadmill at a speed of 3.5kph, he can set the bicycle on gear four for 15 minutes and he can then do a further ten minutes on the hand bike.

“He’s almost confident enough to move around our bungalow without his walking stick and he can also walk around the garden and regularly comes with me on shopping trips and walks.”

Last year Richard and Gwenda were both referred to the National Exercise Scheme which recommended that they took up a 16-week exercise programme.

Run by Public Health Wales and delivered in leisure centres throughout Pembrokeshire, the scheme aims to help people rehabilitate and live with a range of different medical conditions as well as maintain general health, improve functional capacity and improve their quality of life through structured activity.

Gwenda, 77, is currently awaiting a knee replacement operation and needed to strengthen the muscles around the knee and lower leg while Richard, 79, had lost confidence in standing and walking after a series of falls.

Both were referred to the scheme at Tenby Leisure Centre and placed under the supervision of exercise referral professional Tom Delaney and their results have been remarkable.

“Richard has lost over a stone in weight, he’s gained confidence and his ability to carry out day to day movements has improved,” said Tom.

“As he approaches his 80th birthday he is proof that it’s never too late to make positive changes.”

Gwenda, who’s lost over two stone, has developed muscular strength and her lower limbs are now stronger which has improved her knee function.

“This means that she’s able to do things that she hasn’t done for years, like walking up hills.

“Giving clients like Richard and Gwenda the confidence and competence to get active highlights just how important the scheme is."

Anyone interested in finding out more about the scheme should speak to their GP or other medical professionasl and ask about eligibility.

The scheme can be accessed in the main leisure centres at Haverfordwest, Milford Haven, Pembroke, Tenby, Fishguard and Crymych. The cost for each session has been subsidised to enable more people to access the sessions.

More information can be found on the Pembrokeshire County Council website.