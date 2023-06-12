But now, thanks to donations from the Hywel Dda Health Charities, six Buzzy Bee distraction tools have been bought for use throughout the three counties of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire.

The tool is a small, vibrating bee that helps block sharp pain and provides distraction to children and young people when they are given injections or other nerve-wracking medical procedures.

The Buzzy Bee confuses the body’s nerves and distracts attention away from the pain, with the result that those sharp injection pains are dulled.

"We’re very grateful for the new Buzzy Bee distraction devices as they’ve proven to be effective tools in distracting children and young people from pain during procedures such as blood tests and cannulations,” said health play specialist Paul Harries.

“We’ve already been using the device with inpatients and outpatients in hospitals across the Hywel Dda University Health Board and will now be extending their use in community settings as well."

Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, said: “The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk