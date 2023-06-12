Fishguard Musical Theatre Society (FMTS) was formed by director, Rain Slocombe in 2017.

“I started the group as I was new to the area and wanted to use my skills to set up a theatre group to meet people and make friends,” said Rain.

“And it worked I have made some lifelong friends.”

Since then, FMTS has given sell-out performances, donated funds and equipment to a host of worthy causes and taken part in community events such as carnivals, raft races and fun days, joining in as well as providing the entertainment.

The society’s first show was Whistle Down the Wind which played to a packed Theatr Gwaun.

This was followed by Magic of the Musicals; Oliver; Cats, Brassed Off; Land of our Fathers; Magic of the Disney musicals, The Wizard of Oz, Sister Act, another Magic of the Musicals and last week, Matilda.

Highlights included a collaboration with Goodwick Brass Band for Brassed Off, a near-professional production of Cats and spectacular sets, singing and costumes for Sister Act.

The society also donated thousands of pounds raised from ticket sales to a variety of community projects including St Mary's Church, Theatr Gwaun, POINT and to local schools as well as supporting lots of local raffles with free family tickets.

The society set up the Bad Habits choir which saw a host of singing nuns win the Bluestone Brewery choir competition and entertain at local events. This has now evolved into Fishguard’s Decibelles choir, under the leadership of Non Harries.

It also held summer workshops during school holidays, focusing on shows like The Greatest Showman. Keeping local kids amused and entertained and providing paid work for local choreographers.

FMTS members took to the stage together for the last time on Saturday, June 3, for their final performance of Matilda.

With a stunning cast and a creative collaboration with Lowri Jones School of Dance on numbers such as Revolting Children, the show was a huge success but will unfortunately be FMTS’s last.

Tears were shed on stage and by the audience as the final curtain went down.

“It broke my heart telling the children that this was the end,” said Rain. “But my health is really not good and I struggle to continue.

“After lots of talks with my family we decided it’s for the best.

“I would like to thank the community for supporting my shows, and thank all the talented people who have trodden the boards with me over the seven years.

“Lastly thank you to all the children for trusting me and for believing in yourselves.

“Never let anyone tell you, you can't achieve your dreams. You're all amazing. Keep working hard and reach for the stars.”

The society’s funds and assets will be divided out between the community.

“Lots of schools and other community groups will benefit from the shipping container full of sets and costumes,” said Rain.

Although this is the end of FMTS, Rain’s daughter Neeve is in discussion about setting some kind of alternative provision up. Details will be posted on Facebook when this is finalised.