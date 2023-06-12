The grant, which was made possible by the Hospital Saturday Fund, has purchased the packs which will now be distributed by the nursing care team to treat and advise patients on good, effective food care.

The aim is to alleviate pain and discomfort, aid mobility and improve the quality of life for patients.

The personal packs will limit cross contamination and could also reduce possible complications such as unwanted infections or injuries.

“Good foot care can play a big part in end-of-life patients,” said Pat Coombs, the clinical coordinator and equipment facilitator at Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

“This grant from The Hospital Saturday Fund will now help local people by giving free and accessible access to podiatry care at home, which could help with any mobility issues and prevent more complications."

The Hospital Saturday Fund is a registered charity whose aims are to provide assistance through its charitable funds for registered health charities, hospices and medical organisations who are in need of grants for medical projects, care, research or support of medical training within the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a wide range of other services to people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, 24-hour support, standby service, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, physiotherapy, future care planning and training.

These services enable people to be cared for and to die at home with dignity, independence, pain free and surrounded by those they hold most dear, if that is their wish.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their website www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.