Kamil Anton, 35, of Maes Pedro, was caught behind the wheel on Heol Helyg in Cardigan on March 11.

When breathalysed, he recorded 131 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – more than 3.5 times the legal limit of 35.

He switched his plea to guilty on June 1 at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court.

Anton was sentenced to 12 weeks, suspended for two years. As part of this, he was made the subject of a 12-month alcohol treatment order, 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days, and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He also had to pay £250 in costs and a £154 surcharge, and was banned from driving for two years.

CASEY BROOKER, 34, of Carlton Court in Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire, was caught driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

Brooker was caught driving a Honda CRV on the A475 at Llanwnnen, near Lampeter, on April 21. At the time, they were disqualified from driving – meaning they also did not have any insurance.

Brooker admitted the offences at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on June 1.

They received a £120 fine and must pay £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge. Brooker was disqualified from driving for three months. They received no separate penalty for driving without insurance.

A 17-YEAR-OLD from Aberaeron – who cannot be named due to his age – has appeared in court.

The teenager admitted an offence of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Aberystwyth on February 11.

They were handed a 12-month conditional discharge at Aberystwyth Magistrates' Court on May 30, and must pay £85 in costs.