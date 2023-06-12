James Hirst, 32, was placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely in 2015 after he was jailed for six years for sexual assault, prosecutor Sian Cutter told Swansea Crown Court.

As part of this, he had to notify the police of any address he stayed at for seven days or more within a 12-month period, or where he stayed for at least 12 hours when an under-18 year old also lives or stays, and had to update police annually with his contact information and address.

When he was convicted in February of an unconnected offence – sending malicious communications to his mother – Hirst was made the subject of a community order and had an electronic tag fitted.

Days later, police were alerted by the tag that he had stayed overnight at an address on Ffordd Aneurin in Pontyberem on February 11 and 12, Ms Cutter said.

Police attended the address on February 13, and Hirst was arrested.

The owner of the address said she and the defendant were just friends and that she was aware he was a sex offender. She said she had invited him to stay at the house – where her 13, nine and six year old children live – on February 11 and 12.

Ms Cutter said Hirst later told police he believed he was still within the three days allowed before having to notify the police.

He was arrested again on April 20, after he failed to attend an appointment with the police to update his contact information.

His mobile phone was seized, and officers used data from the phone to find Hirst had stayed at the address on Ffordd Aneurin from January 15 to 26, and on January 30.

Hirst, of High Street in Narberth, has eight convictions for 14 previous offences – including one breach of the sex offenders register notification requirements in 2019.

Mr Griffiths, defending, said: “It’s simply the case he believes these requirements are interfering with his ability to develop normal friendships and relationships.”

He said this offending was a case of Hirst “taking it upon himself” to see if the relationship with the woman would develop.

“These measures are in place as safeguarding measures to protect future partners,” said Mr Griffiths. “He needs to develop a change in attitude and a change in his behaviour.”

“Or to put it another way, he needs to grow up,” Judge Paul Thomas said.

“There’s a song from many years ago, Mr Griffiths, ‘I fought the law and the law won’. The law will win.”

Judge Thomas described the breaches as “blatant”, and added that Hirst’s partner was “lucky not to be facing a prison sentence” for attempting to pervert the course of public justice.

For the first two breaches, Hirst was jailed for 12 months, running concurrently. He received a three-month sentence – running concurrently – for not attending the appointment with police.

There was no separate penalty for breaching the community order, which the judge revoked, having sent Hirst to jail.