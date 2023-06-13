The donation of £185 to British Heart Foundation (BHF) Cymru has come from MPH Hire Centre, Haverfordwest.

Anna Bosenius from the company presented the cheque to Pat Thomas, treasurer of the BHF Haverfordwest and Milford Haven fundraising branch.

Branch chairman, Alan Carrington, thanked customers, management, and staff at the MPH Hire Centre for the kind donation.

He added:"Your incredible support means we can continue to fund lifesaving research into heart and circulatory diseases to help us find the breakthroughs, treatments and cures of the future and turn research that once seemed like science fiction into reality.

"We couldn’t do it without you."

Find out more about the BHF at www.bhf.org.uk

If your company would like to support BHF Cymru, or you would like any information on fundraising for the BHF, please contact Jayne Lewis on lewisja@bhf.org.uk