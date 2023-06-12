Ash dieback is one of the worst tree disease epidemics the UK has ever seen and there is no treatment option.

Trees affected by the disease become brittle over time with branches breaking away.

If they are not dealt with, trees are weakened and may become susceptible to secondary pathogens which may result in total failure, presenting an immediate danger to the surrounding area.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, the cabinet member for residents’ services, said: “Like many areas of Wales and the UK, ash dieback is prevalent in Pembrokeshire.

“It is always a shame when a tree has to be removed but this work is important for public safety.

“The council is also highlighting important action that needs to be taken by private landowners.”

Through highway inspections, the authority has identified trees on private land that could impact on the highway and therefore require attention.

Private landowners have a duty, under the Highways Act, to manage trees on their land.

The council’s streetcare team continues to contact private landowners to identify trees that fall within the higher category of decay.

"In order to assist with this issue, the council requests that private landowners check their ash trees for any sign of the disease and take appropriate action," said a council spokesperson.

"This is especially important now as we enter the summer period. With leaf growth there will be signs of diseased trees impacted by ash dieback that landowners need to check and take action if necessary.

"The council advises that an arborist is used to assess trees and review safe felling operations and ensure consents are in place to remove any identified trees."

For further information on ash dieback, see: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/events-health-and-safety/ash-die-back