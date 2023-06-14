“This is the week where awareness is raised about the lifesaving importance of blood donations and also to encourage people who perhaps have never donated before to give it a go,” said Cllr Tudor who is a theatre anaesthetic co-ordinator at Withybush Hospital and an operating department practitioner.

“Please consider giving blood to help save other people’s lives.”

Just before Christmas, 2022, expectant-mother Jodie Law, 29, and her partner Niall Law were told during a routine 26-week scan that one of their twins had an issue with blood flow.

On January 2 Jodie was rushed to hospital for an emergency C-section after one of the baby’s hearts stopped beating.

Twin boys Franky and Jax were delivered but when they were just four days old, little Jax was transferred to the University Hospital of Wales for specialist treatment.

Twins Frankie and Jax (Image: Welsh Blood Service)

“I felt like I was missing a part of myself, and the boys were missing that important opportunity to bond with one another. It was heartbreaking,” said Jodie.

When he was three weeks old, Jax was given his first lifesaving blood transfusion but further blood tests revealed a low haemoglobin level as he was struggling to create his own blood cells. This led to a second blood transfusion two weeks later.

“It was hard feeling so helpless while our babies needed so much medical intervention to get better,” said Jodie.

Fortunately, little Jax responded well to his treatments and both boys are now fit, healthy and enjoying their time together with their parents and the wider family.

The twins with their mum, Jodie, and dad, Niall (Image: Welsh Blood Service)“Jax’s life was saved as a result of those transfusions, so all we ask is for more blood donors to come forward and help save other people’s lives,” said Jodie.

Any adult between the age of 17 and 66 can give blood during National Blood Donor Week which runs from June 12 to Sunday June 18, as long as they weigh over 7 stone 12 pounds and are healthy and not subject to medical exclusions.

For details on where your nearest donor centre may be, visit the Welsh Blood Service website.