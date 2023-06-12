Matthew Pritchard and Daloni Jones appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Monday, June 12 facing a series of drug charges.

Jones, 26, of Bro Gwynfaen in Croeslan, Llandysul, pleaded guilty to two offences possession with intent to supply cocaine – dated February 9 and May 11.

She also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine – between January 1 and May 12.

The court heard that Pritchard, 29, of Station Road in Pembroke Dock, had pleaded guilty on May 13 at Swansea Magistrates’ Court to two offences of possessing cocaine with intent to supply and one of being concerned in the supply of cocaine - all relating to the same dates as Jones' charges.

It is alleged the defendants were found with 23.5 grams of cocaine on them at Croeslan on February 9, and 11.84 grams at Penrhiwllan on May 11.

The pair will appear again before the court on June 22, where it will be determined whether they will be sentenced, or if a pre-sentence report is needed in the case of Jones.