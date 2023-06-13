Wales’ crucial part in winning the Battle of the Atlantic Campaign in World War II was commemorated at Pembroke Dock on Friday, May 26.
A flypast by the RAF’s newest aircraft, a P8 Poseidon maritime reconnaissance jet, was followed by a service and wreath laying at the Battle of Atlantic memorial stone in the grounds of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre.
The Rev Grayham Passmore, Air Cadets Wing Chaplain, led the service.
Chief guest was Air Marshal Ian Gale who was brought up at Newgale and is currently Director General Joint Force Development and Defence Academy.
He later addressed a large gathering including the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Tom Lloyd; High Sheriff, Meurig Raymond; the vice chairman of Pembrokeshire County Councill, Councillor Steve Alderman; the mayor of Pembroke Dock, Councillor George Manning; MP Simon Hart, and Senedd Member Sam Kurtz.
There was special recognition of many veterans including 101-year-old Neville Bowen of Ammanford and 99-year-old Tony Bird of Freshwater East, who both served in the wartime Royal Navy. They were joined by D-Day veteran Ted Owens.
Cadets from Nos 948 (Haverfordwest and St Davids) and 2420 (Whitland) Squadrons formed the guard of honour.
The commemoration - part of UK wide events - was organised jointly by the Heritage Centre and the RAF in Wales team, headed by Air Commodore Adrian Williams.
Pembroke Dock’s flying boat station and the county’s many airfields all had a connection with Coastal Command and the Atlantic Campaign in wartime.
The Heritage Centre currently has an exhibition on the Battle of the Atlantic and is open Mondays to Fridays, 10am - 4pm.
