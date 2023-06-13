She will be sailing in at 6pm this Saturday, June 17, and will remain in dock for an estimated 45 minutes for anyone wishing to welcome the historic steamer to shore.

Viewing points away from the harbour include the North Walk, The Norton, the Esplanade and the South Beach where people will be able to watch as she departs for Milford Haven.

Coach returns will pick up and drop off the 600 passengers from North Beach Car Park who will be embarking on the PS Waverley’s cruise towards Milford Haven.

Pembrokeshire County Council has advised that there will be no parking available at the Harbour neither the South Beach Car Park, as this will be closed for the Tenby Food Festival.

The Waverley’s further sailings for June 17 and 18 include the south coast via Caldey Island, St Govans Head, Skokholm, Skomer and Ramsey Island.

“People in Milford Haven and Tenby are sure to welcome the Waverley back to Pembrokeshire,” commented county council cabinet member Rhys Sinnett.

“By parking responsibly, passengers and those hoping to catch a glimpse of this iconic vessel are sure to have an enjoyable experience.”

PS Waverley, named after Sir Walter Scott’s first novel, is the last seagoing passenger-carrying paddle steamer in the world.

Built in 1946, she sailed from Craigendoran on the Firth of Clyde to Arrochar on Loch Long until 1973 when she was withdrawn from service as she was proving too costly to operate.

The Paddle Steamer Preservation Society, which had by now been set up as a registered UK charity, bought the Waverley for the token sum of £1.

A public appeal was subsequently launched to secure funding for the return of the Waverley to service, and the fund-raising operation was successful.

She underwent a £7m two-phase Heritage Rebuild in 2000 and 2003 at the shipyard of George Prior Engineering in Great Yarmouth, funded principally by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The substantial work included two new boilers, improvements to meet modern safety standards and to return the ship to her original 1947 livery.

She now operates passenger excursions around the British coast and since 2003, has been listed in the National Historic Fleet by National Historic Ships UK as 'a vessel of pre-eminent national importance'.