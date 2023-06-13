The magnfiicent cruiser sailed in at around 8am and remained berthed in Pembrokeshire for the rest of the day.

“We couldn’t believe it, as it sailed right past our bedroom window”, exclaimed one Milford resident. “Our little boy thought it was ambsolutely amazing.”

The Azamara Pursuit left Portugal on June 5 with further calls at Bilbao on June 7, Bordeaux, June 10, Milford Haven, June 12 and Dublin, June 13.

The 22-year-old Maltese cruise ship was built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique at their shipyard in St Nazaire, France in 2001 at a cost of £150m.

Extending to 594 feet long with a beam of 82 feet, her gross tonnage stands at 30,277. She is a sister ship of Azamara Journey and Azamara Quest as well as the Pacific Princess and Regatta, Nautica, Insignia. Azamara acquired her in 2017.

Four years later she was given a comprehensive refurbishment. She now boasts 11 decks, six of which have cabins, and she carries 702 passengers. She is currentlly served by a crew of 400.

The living room on the Azamara Pursuit (Image: Cruise Critic)

Her recent refurbishment has resulted in what her owners describe as ‘a modern and elegant interior with a neutral colour punctuated with stone surfaces and rich, dark-wood detailing’.

The heartbeat of the ship is The Den, which is a large central space on Deck 5 with a large bar and bookshelves. Other highlights include a pool deck, two speciality restaurants comprising a steakhouse and an Italian restaurant, a spa and a large fitness suite.

Her smaller size as a cruise ship means she can get into ports that larger ships are unable to access.